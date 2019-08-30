Fiera Capital Has Increased Criteo S A (CRTO) Position; Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Shorts Increased By 18.43%

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) had an increase of 18.43% in short interest. GEOS’s SI was 234,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.43% from 198,100 shares previously. With 83,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s short sellers to cover GEOS’s short positions. The SI to Geospace Technologies Corporation’s float is 1.96%. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 78,800 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users

Fiera Capital Corp increased Criteo S A (CRTO) stake by 13.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp acquired 23,057 shares as Criteo S A (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 190,052 shares with $3.81M value, up from 166,995 last quarter. Criteo S A now has $1.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 419,134 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 3,261 shares to 5,788 valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Criteo SA has $40 highest and $23 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 62.87% above currents $19.34 stock price. Criteo SA had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Rosenblatt.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes seismic instruments and equipment for the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $161.53 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Seismic and Non-Seismic. It currently has negative earnings. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring services and products; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products.

