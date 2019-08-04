Fiera Capital Has Decreased Stake in Enerplus (ERF) by $1.93 Million; Moller Financial Services Has Cut Its Position in Cme Group (CME) by $646,816

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 241,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 485,682 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 726,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 1.09M shares traded or 28.54% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 3,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 5,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58M shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 2; 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11; 04/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rallies; shrugs off China beef tariff news; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 06/03/2018 – LUMBER FUTURES RISE BY $10 EXCHANGE LIMIT ON CME, ENDING SLUMP

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $42.72M for 8.56 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 93,877 shares to 819,007 shares, valued at $86.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 456,296 shares to 802,099 shares, valued at $25.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 131,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

