Fiera Capital Has Decreased Position in United Rentals (URI) by $1.31 Million as Share Price Declined; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut Its Holding in Cenovus Energy (CVE) as Market Valuation Rose

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 11,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 361,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.34 million, down from 373,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 1.30 million shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 4.30 million shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 110,425 shares to 222,725 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 160,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Companies (NYSE:NWL).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 68,386 shares to 80,052 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 30,570 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 2,989 shares. Cibc World invested in 25,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 17,065 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 2,306 shares. 136 are held by Sun Life Fincl. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 68,657 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 0.07% or 636,410 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). U S Global Invsts owns 6,336 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests invested in 28,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York owns 20,174 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc invested in 3,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Co owns 1.61 million shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 6,968 shares.

