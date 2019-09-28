Fiera Capital Has Decreased Its Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Holding; Egain Has 1.35 Sentiment

Egain Corp (EGAN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 46 funds increased or started new holdings, while 34 sold and reduced stakes in Egain Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 23.12 million shares, down from 23.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Egain Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 22 Increased: 25 New Position: 21.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Mettler Toledo International (MTD) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 7,395 shares as Mettler Toledo International (MTD)’s stock rose 2.38%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 730,678 shares with $613.77M value, down from 738,073 last quarter. Mettler Toledo International now has $17.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $699.28. About 108,202 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Fiera Capital Corp increased Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) stake by 754,988 shares to 918,078 valued at $26.17M in 2019Q2. It also upped Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) stake by 3,084 shares and now owns 2.49M shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited owns 230 shares. Park Oh stated it has 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 4,088 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ent Serv Corp owns 30 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 28,001 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 380,499 are held by Cap Ww. Citadel Advisors Limited Co holds 9,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts reported 5,667 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 2,635 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 308 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 1,266 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 81,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 14,959 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 343 shares stake.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52M for 30.62 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 4.44% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation for 2.54 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 480,400 shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 0.77% invested in the company for 126,801 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.44% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 585,565 shares.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $241.51 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It has a 56.5 P/E ratio. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 199,342 shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. eGain Corporation (EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500.

