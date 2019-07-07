Fiera Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $408,345; Vontobel Asset Management Upped Its Nike (NKE) Position by $27.02 Million; Shares Declined

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, down from 281,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 314,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.53 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.52 million, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Rech Investors has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 3,700 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sun Life Financial Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 402 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 42,428 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Ltd invested in 0% or 8 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 87,599 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Zebra Cap Mgmt Llc owns 3,212 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.22% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 97,300 shares. 187,776 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Philadelphia Trust Communications reported 0.05% stake. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 178,544 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited owns 58,254 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Leuthold Llc has 70,734 shares for 1% of their portfolio.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 274,705 shares to 8.26M shares, valued at $448.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 321,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 30.46 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 1.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 0.27% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 97,503 shares. Kempen Capital Nv accumulated 30,658 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 3.20M shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New Jersey-based Blackhill Cap has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Armistice Ltd Liability Co reported 0.5% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amalgamated Natl Bank has 186,521 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sei Investments Co has 0.25% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). De Burlo Grp Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The New York-based Trustco Bancorporation Corp N Y has invested 2.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 1.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Td Asset owns 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.34 million shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Meritage Management has 0.61% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 71,500 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 177,163 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $62.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 197,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).