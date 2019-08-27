Fiera Capital Has Cut By $588,098 Its Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Position; Westamerica Bancorporation Has 1.44 Sentiment

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 59 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 41 decreased and sold holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation. The hedge funds in our database now own: 21.83 million shares, down from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Westamerica Bancorporation in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 39 Increased: 42 New Position: 17.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) stake by 30.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 17,297 shares as Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL)’s stock declined 28.63%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 39,965 shares with $1.36M value, down from 57,262 last quarter. Shoe Carnival Inc now has $375.35 million valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 57,657 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Shoe Carnival Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCVL); 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 1.3 %; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q Net $13M; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking services and products to individual and commercial clients in Northern and Central California. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. It has a 21.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans.

Rbo & Co Llc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation for 128,970 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 62,233 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.78% invested in the company for 391,612 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C has invested 0.65% in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 113,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SCVL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.01% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Paloma Prns Management owns 38,759 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. American Intll Group Inc owns 7,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.01% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 572,496 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation has 19,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 38,439 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 0.01% or 11,808 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 19,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Pnc Serv Inc invested in 1,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Lc holds 0% or 3,222 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 22,493 shares. 27,073 were accumulated by Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership.

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival has $45 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 66.34% above currents $25.55 stock price. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Saturday, March 16 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”.

Fiera Capital Corp increased New Relic Inc stake by 117,567 shares to 410,562 valued at $40.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Thl Credit Inc (NASDAQ:TCRD) stake by 374,634 shares and now owns 1.57 million shares. Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) was raised too.