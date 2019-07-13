Fiera Capital Has Cut Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake by $411,651 as Stock Price Rose; Altria Group (MO) Share Price Rose While Greenleaf Trust Has Increased Its Stake

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 7,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,849 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 15,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 48.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 2,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,698 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 5,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 435,147 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $44.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 3,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares. Another trade for 36,364 shares valued at $5.42M was made by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. $966,713 worth of stock was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald. The insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 2,454 shares stake. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 3,129 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha & Co Limited Liability owns 1,345 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.52% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 9,450 were accumulated by Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 61,572 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 232,335 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). D E Shaw Co holds 707,463 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Of Vermont owns 67,630 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Company stated it has 43,489 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.22% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aperio Gp Llc has 0.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Guyasuta Inv Advsr Inc invested 1.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Financials Etf (IXG) by 10,547 shares to 22,136 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 100,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,844 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).