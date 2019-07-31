Fiera Capital Has Boosted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 214,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.58M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556.04M, up from 13.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 4.88 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 1.81M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited owns 3.79% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6.60 million shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa has 0.12% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 8,055 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Shellback Capital Limited Partnership has 1.19% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.52% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Paragon Mgmt Llc has 33 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 601,641 shares. Fiera invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 1,781 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Capital owns 830,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 144,434 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 27,621 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Clean Yield Gru invested in 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 28.19 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fd In (MEN) by 78,814 shares to 219,106 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 170,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,477 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).