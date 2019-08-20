Fiera Capital Has Boosted Its Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Position by $15.98 Million as Stock Price Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $350,976 as Share Value Rose

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 21,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 23,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $202.2. About 1.62 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Advent to seek buyer for conveyor belt firm Ammeraal Beltech; 16/04/2018 – Fed speakers and earnings from Goldman Sachs and others could influence Tuesday’s market; 23/05/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 17/04/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Gains in Trading Raise a Familiar Dilemma: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reu; 17/04/2018 – Tomorrow on @SquawkCNBC: @WilfredFrost sits down with Goldman Sachs chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein for an exclusive interview; 09/03/2018 – Mike Mayo Says Goldman Has a ‘Deep Bench’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investing & Lending Rev $2.09B; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 121.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 1.78 million shares as the company's stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 15.20 million shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,911 shares to 47,782 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.66% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 46,551 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.2% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blackrock holds 21.98 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bokf Na invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sit Investment owns 30,840 shares. Eastern Bancorp invested in 2,000 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability has 9.41% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com invested in 51,991 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jennison Associate Ltd Com reported 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Roundview Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 9,819 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt invested in 895 shares. Davis Capital Prns Ltd Co has 1.97% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 2,192 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.12 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 8,859 shares to 228,571 shares, valued at $48.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,638 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).