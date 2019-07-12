Fiera Capital (FSZ) EPS Estimated At $0.28; TODS SPA ORDINARY SHARES (TODGF) Shorts Down By 11.97%

TODS SPA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TODGF) had a decrease of 11.97% in short interest. TODGF’s SI was 233,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.97% from 265,600 shares previously. It closed at $46.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. T_FSZ’s profit would be $27.36 million giving it 10.09 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Fiera Capital Corporation’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 74,062 shares traded. Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Fiera Capital A (TSE:FSZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiera Capital A had 2 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained the shares of FSZ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Canaccord Genuity.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It currently has negative earnings. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

