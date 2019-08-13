Fiera Capital (FSZ) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; SWISS RE LTD ORDINARY SHARES SWITZERLAN (SSREF) SI Increased By 26.42%

SWISS RE LTD ORDINARY SHARES SWITZERLAN (OTCMKTS:SSREF) had an increase of 26.42% in short interest. SSREF’s SI was 268,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.42% from 212,300 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 207 days are for SWISS RE LTD ORDINARY SHARES SWITZERLAN (OTCMKTS:SSREF)’s short sellers to cover SSREF’s short positions. It closed at $100 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 14 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. T_FSZ’s profit would be $27.71M giving it 9.49 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Fiera Capital Corporation’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 140,224 shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Fiera Capital A (TSE:FSZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiera Capital A has $14.75 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $14.63’s average target is 37.63% above currents $10.63 stock price. Fiera Capital A had 2 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, March 22. IBC maintained the shares of FSZ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It currently has negative earnings. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Another recent and important Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Edited Transcript of FSZ.TO earnings conference call or presentation 9-May-19 2:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and insurance forms of risk transfer for insurance companies, mid-to-large-sized firms, and public sector clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.92 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It has a 83.96 P/E ratio. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, structured reinsurance, and life and health, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance; and insurance-linked securities.