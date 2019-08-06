Fiera Capital Decreased Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake by $1.06 Million; Stock Rose; Bender Robert & Associates Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $587,299

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 24,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 623,904 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.12 million, down from 648,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 2.11M shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.45% or $10.4 during the last trading session, reaching $150.79. About 14.73M shares traded or 33.83% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,731 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $61.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 44,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMF).