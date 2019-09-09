Fiera Capital Cut Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake by $1.45 Million; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Price Rose, Moon Capital Management LP Trimmed Position

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 131,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.47M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 7.80 million shares traded or 31.82% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK DID NOT GIVE INDIVIDUAL LOANS TO ANY OF 5 COMPANIES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi & ICICI-Videocon cases moved back to home cadre Tripura; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 10.77 BLN RUPEES

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 78.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 381,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 101,876 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 483,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 5.01 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 02/04/2018 – GM Korea says March sales slump 19 pct from year earlier; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – TO BUILD PRODUCTION VERSIONS OF CRUISE AV AT ORION TOWNSHIP ASSEMBLY PLANT IN MICHIGAN; 23/04/2018 – GM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS IT WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1 BLN IN GM CRUISE UPON SOFTBANK DEAL CLOSE; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT SAYS SOUTH KOREA, LABOR UNIONS MUST AGREE TO GM KOREA PLAN BY APRIL 20; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Will Also Invest $1.1B in GM Cruise; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 07/03/2018 – Tariffs on metals will only have a small impact on GM’s business, which the company can offset, said CEO Mary Barra

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.58B for 5.13 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.