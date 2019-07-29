Fiera Capital Cut Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake; Shorts at Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Lowered By 11.01%

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 31.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 16,158 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 15.89%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 35,617 shares with $5.08M value, down from 51,775 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.27. About 350,887 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) had a decrease of 11.01% in short interest. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $140.82 million for 14.69 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 3,025 shares to 6,548 valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) stake by 321,342 shares and now owns 10.74 million shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was raised too.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity. Shares for $100,270 were bought by Sloane Alexander R on Monday, May 20.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. The company has market cap of $419.31 million. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.