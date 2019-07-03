Fiera Capital Cut Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Position By $6.17 Million; Tnb Financial Has Lifted Enbridge Com (ENB) Holding By $805,320

Tnb Financial increased Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) stake by 5.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tnb Financial acquired 22,370 shares as Enbridge Inc Com (ENB)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Tnb Financial holds 418,798 shares with $15.19 million value, up from 396,428 last quarter. Enbridge Inc Com now has $72.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 1.49 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 30,113 shares as Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP)’s stock rose 12.68%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 903,477 shares with $186.10M value, down from 933,590 last quarter. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd now has $32.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $238.56. About 174,130 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 26/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS SERVE STRIKE NOTICE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 earnings per share, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $423.75M for 19.43 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

Fiera Capital Corp increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 184,297 shares to 4.20M valued at $486.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 169,830 shares and now owns 2.53 million shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.