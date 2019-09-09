Fiera Capital Boosted Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF); Ems Capital LP Increases Holding in Netflix (NFLX)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 93,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 819,007 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.45 million, up from 725,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 2.11M shares traded or 13.66% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 1,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 546,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.99 million, up from 545,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $294.34. About 7.73 million shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 11,517 shares to 361,843 shares, valued at $41.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF) by 89,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,435 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.