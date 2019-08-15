Fiera Capital Boosted Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Position by $6.12 Million as Market Value Rose; Riverpark Capital Management Position in American Tower New (AMT) Has Lowered by $1.57 Million as Stock Price Rose

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 7,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 48,483 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 56,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $221.48. About 932,710 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 155.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 226,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 372,405 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, up from 145,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 12.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 1.25 million shares traded or 34.01% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 83,819 shares to 190,235 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Qlty Fd (MYI) by 131,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,911 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

