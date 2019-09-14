Fiera Capital Boosted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Retirement Systems Of Alabama Increased by $8.19 Million Its Holding

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 51,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.13 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 62,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.79M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 37,005 shares to 653,058 shares, valued at $30.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 20,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,621 shares, and cut its stake in Precision Drilling Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,018 shares. Fiduciary reported 97,218 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Westwood Il has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,520 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP invested in 22,000 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt Inc owns 9,153 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 17,819 shares. Texas-based Cadence Bank Na has invested 0.93% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Interstate Bancshares owns 73,339 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.21% or 431,467 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks holds 0.03% or 19,398 shares in its portfolio. S&Co Incorporated owns 7,741 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 105,681 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Com owns 2,310 shares. Profund Lc reported 25,836 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

