Fiera Capital Boosted Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Declined, Holder Fisher Asset Management Lifted Position

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 8,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 196,095 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.71 million, up from 187,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 770,630 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: JV Expects to Realize $20M-$30M in Annual Synergies by End of Year Three; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 386.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 2.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 3.08 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.93 million, up from 631,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 13.96 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 147,727 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $213.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Hynix Inc 144A Gdr by 194,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,651 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Quality Muni Inc Trs (IQI) by 110,294 shares to 162,750 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 6,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,919 shares, and cut its stake in Dws Mun Income Tr New.