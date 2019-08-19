Fiera Capital Boosted Its Graco (GGG) Holding; Par Capital Management Increases Position in Groupon (GRPN)

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 5.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 54.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.99M, up from 49.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 2.14M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 321,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 10.74 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.66 million, up from 10.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 68,415 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 82,936 shares to 27,514 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 593,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,539 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 1.12 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 119,585 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Spectrum Mngmt Gp owns 600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). 1.34 million are held by Northern. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.1% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 291,597 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.05% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Carlson Cap Management holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 17,943 shares. 74,510 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Company. Hexavest Inc has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Panagora Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Group owns 284,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Lc has invested 0.06% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Lpl Fincl has 13,683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Aperio Grp Inc Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 298,846 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,900 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0% or 45,282 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 480,326 shares. Mig Cap Ltd Co reported 7.84% stake.