Fidus Invt (FDUS) Valuation Rose While Stepstone Group LP Trimmed by $721,515 Its Holding; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Market Value Rose

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 72,340 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 204,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 855,683 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.67M, up from 651,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 2.28M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,688 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.01M for 10.99 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 4,416 shares to 537,553 shares, valued at $110.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 226,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,409 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).