Fidus Invt (FDUS) Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Its Holding; As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Share Value Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed by $451,630 Its Stake

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 54,496 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2.33M shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $102,716 activity. Anstiss Raymond L. Jr. bought $43,688 worth of stock or 2,740 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 31,900 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Lc owns 0.14% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 15,185 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 20,508 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 2,719 shares. Eagle Glob Limited Co invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Nordea Investment Ab invested in 1,286 shares or 0% of the stock. 40,063 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 47,596 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Oppenheimer Inc accumulated 0.02% or 40,968 shares. Tennessee-based Barnett & Commerce Incorporated has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 16,491 shares. 14,410 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory. Regions Corp has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Financial Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.60 million for 8.98 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 101,228 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dupont Management Corp owns 6,018 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bancorp Of America De holds 1.54 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 301,121 shares. Daiwa Secs reported 7,543 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 37,474 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 73,953 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Thomas White Interest owns 0.2% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 28,683 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.93% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 19,127 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs invested in 26,867 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.07% or 34,501 shares in its portfolio.