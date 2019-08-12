Fidus Invt (FDUS) Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Lowered Position by $721,515 as Market Valuation Rose; Amphenol New (APH) Position Has Upped by Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 162,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 595,697 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.26 million, up from 433,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.34M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 70,568 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 220,496 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated stated it has 23,392 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0.04% or 902,443 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 4,512 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Sei Invests reported 58,805 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 273,633 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 34,000 shares. Eaton Vance owns 11,351 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Burns J W And New York reported 4,380 shares stake. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,162 shares. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 7,202 shares. 19,417 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Management Limited Company. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has 0.76% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 1.11M shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 15,102 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $136.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 13,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,444 shares, and cut its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A).

