Fidus Invt (FDUS) Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose; Harvey Capital Management Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) Raised by $2.21 Million

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 39,201 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 1.54 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance" on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Caterpillar: Not Buying Yet, With Some Concerns Mounting – Seeking Alpha" published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: "These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool" on July 13, 2019.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares to 72,729 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,650 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.