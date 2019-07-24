Fidus Invt (FDUS) Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Decreased Position as Stock Rose; Virtu Financial Boosted Nokia (NOK) Stake

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 235% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 401,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 571,981 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 170,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 17.81 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – Nokia Plans Sale of Digital Health Unit to Withings Co-Founder Eric Carreel; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs FY Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Incumbent Global Services Pres Igor Leprince Will Support Goel During Transition and then Leave Nokia; 17/04/2018 – Nokia Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS FOLLOWING SHARE PURCHASES, NOKIA CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 11 PER CENT OF SOLIDIUM’S EQUITY INVESTMENTS, TOTALLING APPROXIMATELY EUR 8.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 01/04/2018 – AndroidAuthority: Exclusive: Nokia is working on a remake of the Nokia 2010; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA’S AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Buys IoT Analytics Provider to Critical Infrastructure Entities; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON WEBSITE

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 66,113 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Amendment to Revolving Credit Facility: Increased Facility Size, Improved Pricing and Extended Maturity – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BDC Sector Reporting Q1 Results: Gladstone Capital And Fidus Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yield-Based Pricing For The High-Yield BDC Sector – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2017. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) CEO Ed Ross on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $43,688 activity.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 16,491 shares. Blackrock stated it has 115,327 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 11,828 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Mackenzie has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 47,596 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 31,900 shares. Regions Corporation has 41,619 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services reported 14,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 190,670 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd invested in 0% or 121,582 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited holds 10,600 shares. 22,980 were accumulated by Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability Company. D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 20,508 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).