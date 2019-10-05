Fidus Invt (FDUS) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose; Comerica Bank Has Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Position by $625,870

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 8,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 523,729 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.09M, up from 514,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 32,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The institutional investor held 218,144 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, down from 250,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 49,387 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 4,155 shares to 38,503 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 50,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,738 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gfs Advsr Limited Com reported 11,470 shares. Greenhaven Associates reported 14.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stillwater Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 29,842 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And Co holds 0.07% or 6,434 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Limited has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd owns 370,800 shares. Guardian Invest Mgmt has invested 1.79% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs reported 8,783 shares stake. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.06% or 122,207 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advisors invested in 69,747 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Putnam Lc stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 9.78 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 37,750 shares to 132,750 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. 3,100 shares valued at $44,378 were bought by Sherard Shelby E on Wednesday, August 7.