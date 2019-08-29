Fidus Investment (FDUS) to pay $0.39 on Sep 20, 2019; Perceptive Advisors Has Lifted Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Position By $75.81 Million

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) is expected to pay $0.39 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:FDUS) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Fidus Investment Corp’s current price of $14.91 translates into 2.62% yield. Fidus Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 87,026 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) stake by 825.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1.04 million shares as Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)’s stock rose 76.33%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 1.16 million shares with $85.35M value, up from 125,875 last quarter. Mirati Therapeutics Inc now has $3.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 383,109 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1

Among 4 analysts covering Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mirati Therapeutics has $90 highest and $6000 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is -3.81% below currents $84.55 stock price. Mirati Therapeutics had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, March 4.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KEM, BIO, MRTX – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “JPMorgan Says Drug Stock Can’t Live Up to High Expectations – Schaeffers Research” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Mirati Therapeutics Appoints Jenny Gizzi As Vice President, Human Resources – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $96.28 million activity. $18.98M worth of stock was sold by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1. $18.64M worth of stock was sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC on Monday, March 18. Shares for $29.33M were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,763 were reported by D E Shaw Com. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 5,812 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 32,807 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Manufacturers Life Communications The has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 13,357 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 7,881 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% or 22,849 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 235,975 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 13,044 shares in its portfolio. 27,364 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,600 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Virtu Fincl Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,558 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidus Investment Corporation has $18 highest and $17.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 18.51% above currents $14.91 stock price. Fidus Investment Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FDUS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital initiated the shares of FDUS in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold Fidus Investment Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,900 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Marshall Wace Llp holds 69,918 shares. Advisory reported 94,723 shares stake. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.24% or 654,333 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 210,911 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 21,035 shares. 229,159 are held by Bb&T Limited. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 1,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 85,420 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 80,885 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 212,004 are owned by Stepstone Gru Lp. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 69,211 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.