Fidus Investment (FDUS) to pay $0.39 on Sep 20, 2019; Institute For Wealth Management Has Trimmed Sanofi (SNY) Position By $855,096

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased Sanofi (SNY) stake by 72.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 19,434 shares as Sanofi (SNY)’s stock declined 3.94%. The Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 7,449 shares with $331,000 value, down from 26,883 last quarter. Sanofi now has $104.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 616,290 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID CLOSING IN ON DEAL FOR SANOFI’S GENERICS UNIT:FT; 27/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG – HAUCK JOINS BASILEA FROM SANOFI; 15/03/2018 – Sanofi successfully prices EUR 8 billion of bond issues; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Cemiplimab is Potential Treatment For Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) is expected to pay $0.39 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:FDUS) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Fidus Investment Corp’s current price of $14.70 translates into 2.65% yield. Fidus Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 70,568 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased Vanguard World Fds (VFH) stake by 10,152 shares to 15,946 valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) stake by 26,196 shares and now owns 62,113 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VIS) was raised too.

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lexicon Shares Fall 47% On Termination Of License Agreement With Sanofi – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sanofi’s Earnings: A Preview – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Reports Partner Sanofi (SNY) Commences Dosing of DNL758 in Phase 1 Study – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline & Regulatory Updates by MRK, GSK, SNY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $359.61 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 7.85 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Fidus Investment (FDUS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Fidus Investment Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsr reported 35,466 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 85,420 shares. Stepstone Group L P has invested 1.56% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Advisory Research holds 94,723 shares. Citigroup holds 2,500 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 5,655 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0.01% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 210,911 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 40,063 are owned by Morgan Stanley. 12,294 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. 1,000 were reported by Ftb Advsrs. 24,901 are owned by Bancorp Of America Corp De. Barnett & holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 23,638 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc invested in 653,974 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. Sherard Shelby E bought $44,378 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) on Wednesday, August 7. 1,000 shares were bought by Anstiss Raymond L. Jr., worth $14,650 on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 3 analysts covering Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidus Investment Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Friday, March 1 report. FBR Capital initiated the shares of FDUS in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.