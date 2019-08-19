Fidus Investment (FDUS) to pay $0.39 on Sep 20, 2019; ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA NV ORDINARY SHAR (BUDFF) Sellers Increased By 2.01% Their Shorts

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) is expected to pay $0.39 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:FDUS) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Fidus Investment Corp’s current price of $14.69 translates into 2.65% yield. Fidus Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 64,030 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30

ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA NV ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:BUDFF) had an increase of 2.01% in short interest. BUDFF’s SI was 1.95M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.01% from 1.92 million shares previously. With 74,600 avg volume, 26 days are for ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA NV ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:BUDFF)’s short sellers to cover BUDFF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $94.95. About 39,940 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BUDFF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidus Investment Corporation has $18 highest and $17.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 20.29% above currents $14.69 stock price. Fidus Investment Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was initiated by FBR Capital. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity. $43,688 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares were bought by Anstiss Raymond L. Jr.. $44,378 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) was bought by Sherard Shelby E on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) CEO Ed Ross on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $359.36 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 8.69 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold Fidus Investment Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 22,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 12,487 shares. Barnett & Co reported 300 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware holds 0.06% or 58,075 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 16,491 shares. Optimum Inv has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Raymond James & accumulated 1.19 million shares. Grp One Trading Lp owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 47,596 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. West Family Invs owns 620,824 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Stepstone Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 40,968 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bancorporation Of America De reported 0% stake.