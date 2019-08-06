Fidus Investment (FDUS) to pay $0.39 on Sep 20, 2019; 12 West Capital Management LP Trimmed By $4.55 Million Its Diana Shipping (DSX) Holding

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) stake by 83.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27M shares as Diana Shipping Inc (DSX)’s stock rose 2.80%. The 12 West Capital Management Lp holds 440,036 shares with $1.24 million value, down from 2.71M last quarter. Diana Shipping Inc now has $316.56 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 468,999 shares traded or 150.32% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) is expected to pay $0.39 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:FDUS) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Fidus Investment Corp’s current price of $14.63 translates into 2.67% yield. Fidus Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 361,285 shares traded or 296.36% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Diana Shipping (DSX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “(BDRY), Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) – How To Go “Straight To The Freight” When Betting On Dry Bulk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Final Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Increase of Purchase Price and Extension of Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Diana Shipping had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Drewry Financial maintained Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $357.90 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 7.82 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,688 activity. On Monday, June 3 Anstiss Raymond L. Jr. bought $43,688 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 2,740 shares.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Fidus Investment (FDUS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.