Fidus Investment (FDUS) See Remarks Shelby Sherard, Purchases $44378 in Stock; Crane CO (CR) Shorts Down By 10%

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity. Shares for $154,767 were bought by TULLIS JAMES L L.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 13.21 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

Among 3 analysts covering Crane Company (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane Company has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 32.17% above currents $77.93 stock price. Crane Company had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by UBS. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10200 target in Tuesday, May 14 report.

Based on an average market stock price per share of $14.3, Shelby Sherard, the Fidus Investment Corp’s See Remarks made a purchase of 3,100 shares of Fidus Investment Corp worth roughly $44,378 USD. Shelby Sherard now has rights to 20,710 shares or 0.08% of Fidus Investment Corp’s market cap.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $359.61 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 7.85 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.