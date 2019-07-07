Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Both Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.04 N/A 1.87 8.65 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fidus Investment Corporation and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fidus Investment Corporation and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fidus Investment Corporation and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 8.67% and an $17.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fidus Investment Corporation and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.34% and 42.42% respectively. Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.