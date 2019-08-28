Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

We are contrasting Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.60 N/A 1.87 8.66 The India Fund Inc. 21 59.54 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fidus Investment Corporation and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fidus Investment Corporation and The India Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fidus Investment Corporation and The India Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 18.51% and an $17.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares. 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats The India Fund Inc.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.