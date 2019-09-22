Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.79 N/A 1.87 8.66 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.63 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Fidus Investment Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Fidus Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fidus Investment Corporation and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Fidus Investment Corporation is $17.5, with potential upside of 13.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fidus Investment Corporation and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.34% and 33.45% respectively. Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.27%. Comparatively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Fidus Investment Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.