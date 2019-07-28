Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.05 N/A 1.87 8.65 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.26 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fidus Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fidus Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Fidus Investment Corporation is $17.67, with potential upside of 9.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fidus Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.34% and 3.74%. Fidus Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.