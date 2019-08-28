Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.58 N/A 1.87 8.66 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.84 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 highlights Fidus Investment Corporation and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capital Southwest Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Fidus Investment Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Fidus Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Capital Southwest Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and Capital Southwest Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 19.07% for Fidus Investment Corporation with consensus price target of $17.67. On the other hand, Capital Southwest Corporation’s potential upside is 5.22% and its consensus price target is $23. Based on the data shown earlier, Fidus Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than Capital Southwest Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Fidus Investment Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.