Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.56 N/A 1.87 8.66 Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.75 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 highlights Fidus Investment Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cannae Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Fidus Investment Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Fidus Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannae Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.67 is Fidus Investment Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.27%. Comparatively, Cannae Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Fidus Investment Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.