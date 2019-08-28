Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.60 N/A 1.87 8.66 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.42 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alcentra Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fidus Investment Corporation is currently more affordable than Alcentra Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and Alcentra Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation has a 18.51% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.