Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.70 N/A 1.87 8.66 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 17.94 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fidus Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fidus Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation has an average price target of $17.5, and a 16.12% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.27%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.