Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With 6661 (:)

We will be contrasting the differences between Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and 6661 (:) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 15 3.33 N/A 1.87 8.66 6661 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fidus Investment Corporation and 6661.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fidus Investment Corporation and 6661.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% 6661 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and 6661 Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 6661 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 18.00% at a $17.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fidus Investment Corporation and 6661 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.34% and 27.08%. Fidus Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats 6661.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.