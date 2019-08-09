Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.57 N/A 1.87 8.66 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.20 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Fidus Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fidus Investment Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation has a 20.37% upside potential and an average price target of $17.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Fidus Investment Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.