Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.58 N/A 1.87 8.66 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Fidus Investment Corporation is $17.67, with potential upside of 20.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has 3.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.