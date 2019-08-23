Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Contrasting side by side

Since Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.70 N/A 1.87 8.66 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.68 N/A 1.00 5.46

Table 1 demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Fidus Investment Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fidus Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation has a 18.43% upside potential and an average price target of $17.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fidus Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.34% and 14.19% respectively. About 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.