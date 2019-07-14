Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.09 N/A 1.87 8.65 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fidus Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Fidus Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.67, and a 8.21% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fidus Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 30.34% and 1% respectively. 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41% Futu Holdings Limited -7.66% -21.46% 0% 0% 0% -16.64%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats Futu Holdings Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.