Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Comparison side by side

Both Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.66 N/A 1.87 8.66 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.42 N/A 0.71 19.40

Table 1 demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Fidus Investment Corporation is presently more affordable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fidus Investment Corporation and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fidus Investment Corporation and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 17.92% at a $17.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fidus Investment Corporation and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.34% and 22.19%. About 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.