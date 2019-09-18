Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.73 N/A 1.87 8.66 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.16 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 highlights Fidus Investment Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Clough Global Opportunities Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Fidus Investment Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Fidus Investment Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation has an average target price of $17.5, and a 15.44% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fidus Investment Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.34% and 3.36% respectively. Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.27%. Comparatively, Clough Global Opportunities Fund has 9.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.