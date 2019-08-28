Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Comparison side by side

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.58 N/A 1.87 8.66 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 27.87 N/A 0.04 84.36

Table 1 demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ATIF Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fidus Investment Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation’s average target price is $17.67, while its potential upside is 19.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats ATIF Holdings Limited.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.