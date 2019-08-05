Fidus Inv (FDUS) Received Ladenburg Thalmann Lower Rating; 0 Analysts Covering HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)

Trading of Fidus Inv (NASDAQ:FDUS)‘s shares is going to be interesting today. Ladenburg Thalmann cut the stock from a “Buy” to a “Neutral”.

Among 4 analysts covering HSBC Holdings PLC (LON:HSBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HSBC Holdings PLC had 32 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Shore Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, February 22. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 20 to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 17. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, July 12 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. See HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 690.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 850.00 New Target: GBX 691.00 Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 635.00 New Target: GBX 633.00 Unchanged

17/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 740.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 513.00 New Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 740.00 New Target: GBX 690.00 Downgrade

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Markets Rout as China Hints at Currency War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought HSBC Holdings (LON:HSBA) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 53% – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think HSBC Holdings (LON:HSBA) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of HSBC Holdings plc’s (LON:HSBA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services and products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 128.77 billion GBP. It operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking businesses. It has a 9.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking and Wealth Management business offers a range of personal banking services and products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, debit cards, and local and international payment services; and insurance and investment products, asset management services, and financial planning services.

The stock decreased 1.73% or GBX 11.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 634.9. About 12.49 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidus Investment Corporation has $18 highest and $17.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 16.02% above currents $15.23 stock price. Fidus Investment Corporation had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital initiated Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,688 activity. $43,688 worth of stock was bought by Anstiss Raymond L. Jr. on Monday, June 3.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $372.57 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 8.14 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Fidus Investment Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap has 654,333 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Com reported 40,968 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 69,918 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 22,000 shares. D E Shaw reported 20,508 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.19 million were reported by Raymond James And Assoc. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 2,719 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 7,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Eagle Global Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). West Family Invs Inc invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bragg Advisors holds 13,011 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.76% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Van Eck Assocs invested in 193,727 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fidus Investment 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Fidus Investment (FDUS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 430,387 shares traded or 392.78% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD