Fiduciary Trust Company Upped Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $943,241 as Stock Price Rose; As Thor Inds (THO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Horan Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 17,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 35,674 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 17,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 4.25 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 577,758 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 14,988 shares to 73,464 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,454 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0.02% or 408,065 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Viking Global Investors LP holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.20M shares. Psagot House Limited has 3,238 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Communication has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp invested in 232 shares. Utah Retirement System has 76,597 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fiduciary Trust Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 35,674 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company has 111,771 shares. Pointstate Lp accumulated 379,188 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.33% or 24,672 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 280 shares.

