Fiduciary Trust Company Upped Its Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) Holding by $1.69 Million as Share Price Declined; As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Share Value Rose, Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position by $951,054

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 334,136 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) by 161.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 20,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 12,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.89M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,716 shares to 892,840 shares, valued at $105.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,135 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 1.58M shares. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 17,137 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 6 shares. Linscomb & Williams stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Caprock Grp Inc reported 6,043 shares stake. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 2,710 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 2.17M shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co reported 12,333 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Co invested in 0% or 218 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 437 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 19,367 shares. Rdl Fincl owns 15,177 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsr has 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 20,236 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). The Connecticut-based Aqr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Fmr Limited Liability Company has 1.33 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Kennedy Cap Mgmt owns 0.22% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 715,778 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co stated it has 0.51% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Axa holds 232,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard stated it has 9.29M shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Com Nj holds 351,406 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 200,000 shares. Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 3,687 shares. 15,212 are held by United Svcs Automobile Association. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% or 524,124 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. $2,004 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by LANDY MICHAEL P on Friday, February 15. $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by Rytter Katie. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by HERSTIK NEAL. On Friday, March 15 UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 19,365 shares.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. MNR’s profit will be $20.72M for 15.57 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

